Winter Adventure, in the Abbott Room
Come Boating!, the city's community boating organization, and the Belfast Free Library are teaming up to offer three evening programs about adventures on the water in the Abbott Room of the library, 106 High St. The Winter Adventure Series will begin Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of "The Boys of '36," a documentary about the nine working-class young men from the University of Washington who took the rowing world and America by storm when they captured the gold medal at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. Their unexpected victory, against not only the Ivy League teams of the East Coast but Adolf Hitler's elite German rowers, gave hope to a nation struggling to emerge from the depths of the Great Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC