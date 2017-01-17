Winter Adventure, in the Abbott Room

Come Boating!, the city's community boating organization, and the Belfast Free Library are teaming up to offer three evening programs about adventures on the water in the Abbott Room of the library, 106 High St. The Winter Adventure Series will begin Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of "The Boys of '36," a documentary about the nine working-class young men from the University of Washington who took the rowing world and America by storm when they captured the gold medal at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. Their unexpected victory, against not only the Ivy League teams of the East Coast but Adolf Hitler's elite German rowers, gave hope to a nation struggling to emerge from the depths of the Great Depression.

