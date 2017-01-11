West Marine, Inc. (WMAR) Downgraded to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "West Marine, Inc. is the largest specialty retailer of recreational and commercial boating supplies and apparel in the United States. They have three divisions , and Catalog), which all sell after-market recreational boating supplies directly to customers.
