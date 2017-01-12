WA Labor commits $40m to Ocean Reef Marina

Labor says it will invest $40 million over four years to make the Ocean Reef Marina a recreational, boating, residential and tourism precinct if elected in March, but the West Australian premier has accused the party of riding on the Liberals' coat tails. Opposition leader Mark McGowan said the plan was originally developed in 2004 under the previous Labor government but had been largely neglected by the Liberals.

