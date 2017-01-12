WA Labor commits $40m to Ocean Reef Marina
Labor says it will invest $40 million over four years to make the Ocean Reef Marina a recreational, boating, residential and tourism precinct if elected in March, but the West Australian premier has accused the party of riding on the Liberals' coat tails. Opposition leader Mark McGowan said the plan was originally developed in 2004 under the previous Labor government but had been largely neglected by the Liberals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC