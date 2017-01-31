USCGAUX Boating Safety Class at Stony Brook YC Starting Tuesday, March 28
U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 22-04, is offering their Boating Safety Class presented by certified instructors and satisfies all requirements for New York State. Stony Brook, NY - January 30, 2017 - U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 22-04, is offering their Boating Safety Class presented by certified instructors and satisfies all requirements for New York State.
