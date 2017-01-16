USCG Auxiliary 24-3 offers boating safety course
USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is offering a boating safety course on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford. Class instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship, including safe personal watercraft operation.
