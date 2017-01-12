U.S. Coast Guard honors Brunswick's David Marlow for contributions advancing safe boating
Citing his "outstanding contributions to recreational boating safety," the U.S. Coast Guard recently honored Brunswick Corporation's David Marlow with its Meritorious Public Service Award. Marlow, Brunswick's director - product integrity/government affairs, was cited for his contributions and leadership as a member of the National Boating Safety Advisory Council.
