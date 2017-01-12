U.S. Coast Guard honors Brunswick's D...

U.S. Coast Guard honors Brunswick's David Marlow for contributions advancing safe boating

Read more: Boating Industry

Citing his "outstanding contributions to recreational boating safety," the U.S. Coast Guard recently honored Brunswick Corporation's David Marlow with its Meritorious Public Service Award. Marlow, Brunswick's director - product integrity/government affairs, was cited for his contributions and leadership as a member of the National Boating Safety Advisory Council.

