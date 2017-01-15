Two die in boating accident in southern Tasmania
Two men have died and another person has been taken to hospital after their boat capsized off Dodges Ferry in south-east Tasmania, police say. It is believed the three men left in 5 metre aluminium dinghy from a boat ramp in Dodges Ferry this morning before running into trouble west of Park Beach.
