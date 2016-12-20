Tooley's welcome home the Dancing Duck

Tooley's welcome home the Dancing Duck

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Banbury Guardian

Tooley's Boatyard in Banbury has welcomed back an old friend in the form of a 39-foot long handcrafted canal barge named The Dancing Duck. Built almost ten years ago by Tooley's - the oldest continually working dry dock on the inland canal system - the semi-traditional narrow boat is a regular sight at Banbury's Canal Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banbury Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,377 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC