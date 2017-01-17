Timothy Wisniewski to be Sentenced fo...

Timothy Wisniewski to be Sentenced for Role in Boating Death of Lockport Teen

14 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The second man charged in the boating death of a Lockport teenager will learn his fate as Timothy Wisniewski will be sentenced Tuesday morning in Erie County Court. Wisniewski was the owner of a boat where a fatal incident took place and he was also under the influence, along with the teens on the boat who were out for a ride.

