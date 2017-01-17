Timothy Wisniewski to be Sentenced for Role in Boating Death of Lockport Teen
The second man charged in the boating death of a Lockport teenager will learn his fate as Timothy Wisniewski will be sentenced Tuesday morning in Erie County Court. Wisniewski was the owner of a boat where a fatal incident took place and he was also under the influence, along with the teens on the boat who were out for a ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC