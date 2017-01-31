Some Areas of Pyramid Lake May Re-Ope...

Some Areas of Pyramid Lake May Re-Open April 2017

17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Nixon, NV 01/30/2017 The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Pyramid Lake remains closed to boating, recreation, camping and all beaches are closed to the public at this time. Most beach access roads have sustained damage from the flooding that took place in early January, and some areas continue to experience runoff due to recent precipitation.

