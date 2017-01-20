Smithville Lake deadline frustrates boat owners
A group of longtime boat owners say a policy now being strictly enforced by Clay County has them out of a dock space at Smithville Lake. Boat owner Cory Booth, as well as multiple other boat owners who spoke to 41 Action News, said after a deadline for dock fees passed on January 12th, the county did not take late payments from many of the boat owners.
