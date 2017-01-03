Ship to shore: Ben Ainslie collaborates with Chucs
On 26 May, the Great Britain Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing team will reach the qualifying stages of the 35th America's Cup in an attempt to bring the trophy back to Britain, where the competition started in 1851. Led by Sir Ben himself, one of his secret weapons will be the uniform he has helped create with Chucs, the British resort-wear label that encapsulates boating and beach lifestyle.
