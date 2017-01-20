Schaefer Yachts Brazil appoints Nautical Ventures Group as first U.S. dealer
Schaefer Yachts of Brazil is expanding its global sales network into the United States and has chosen Nautical Ventures to be Schaefer Yacht's first North American dealer. Nautical Ventures, a Boating Industry Top 100 dealer, has boat dealerships in Fort Lauderdale, North Palm Beach and Riviera Beach, Fla.
