Sacramento man accused of killing tourists 38 years ago
A Sacramento man has been accused of killing two British tourists on a boating excursion from Belize 38 years ago. The Sacramento Bee reports that 75-year-old Silas Duane Boston is awaiting trial for two counts of first-degree maritime murder in the 1978 killings of Christopher Farmer and Peta Frampton, both in their mid-20s.
