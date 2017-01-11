Sacramento man accused of killing British couple on tour boat 38 years ago

A Sacramento man has been accused of killing two British tourists on a boating excursion from Belize 38 years ago. The Sacramento Bee reports that 75-year-old Silas Duane Boston is awaiting trial for two counts of first-degree maritime murder in the 1978 killings of Christopher Farmer and Peta Frampton, both in their mid-20s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.