Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, whose electric arm and confident demeanour helped lead Kansas City to a long-awaited World Series championship in 2015, died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday. He was 25. Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo said Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.