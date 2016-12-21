Review could make wearing lifejackets...

Review could make wearing lifejackets compulsory in Marlborough

21 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Wearing lifejackets on small boats could become compulsory in Marlborough next year, following moves by local bodies across the country. Marlborough harbourmaster Luke Grogan said he was reviewing the navigational safety bylaws in the region, a process which had to be completed by August.

