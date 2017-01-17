Report: YOY Boating Sales Increase 5% in 2016

Recreational boat sales slipped in December, but full-year figures based on results from 27 early-reporting states, including Florida and Texas, showed that industry sales rose about 5% last year. Soundings Trade Only reported that according to Statistical Surveys Inc. 246,891 boats were sold industrywide in those states in 2016, 4.9% more than in 2015.

