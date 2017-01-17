Rental company operator charged in fatal 2016 OC boating accident
A Worcester County District Court commissioner issued a criminal summons on Tuesday for an Ocean City man in relation to the summer 2016 Sinepuxent Bay boating accident death of a 9-year-old New Jersey boy. 33-year-old Tyler Barnes is the operator of Ocean City Watersports LLC, the company that rented the pontoon boat involved in the accident, officials said.
