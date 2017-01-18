Rental Company Charged In Last Summer's Fatal Boating Accident
A downtown watersports rental company and its owner has been charged by Maryland Natural Resources Police with multiple counts related to a fatality last summer including negligence. Following an investigation into the tragic incident in August when a nine-year-old boy fell from the bow of a rented pontoon boat near the Inlet in Ocean City and was fatally struck by the vessel's propeller, Maryland NRP officials last week applied for charges in Worcester County District Court against OC Watersports LLC and owner Tyler Barnes, who operates the watercraft rental operation near the base of the Route 50 Bridge at Talbot Street.
