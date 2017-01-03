Recovery of missing man in Lake Rotoiti enters third day
An extra diver has arrived to help the police national dive squad recover the body of the man who went missing while out boating on Lake Rotoiti. It is the third day of searching since the man, who grew up in Tokoroa, dived off a boat to retrieve his hat.
Comments
Add your comments below
