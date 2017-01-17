Public Boat and Vehicle Auction set for Feb 12
The February 12 auction of boats, vehicles and watercraft is one of the top highlights scheduled for the 8th Annual Palm Beach Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale taking place in West Palm Beach Florida at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Over 100 boat repossessions, short sales, dealer trades, and private liquidations will be up for sale.
