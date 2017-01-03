Proposed lake rules could impact summer fun
Several proposed changes to boating and water recreation could impact lakegoers this summer at several of the county's most popular freshwater destinations. According to a proposal from the New Jersey Boat Regulation Commission -- a subsidiary of the Motor Vehicle Commission -- dated Dec. 5, 2016, changes could be coming as early as this summer for Lake Hopatcong, Lake Mohawk, Lake Grinnell, Cranberry Lake and Paulinskill Lake.
