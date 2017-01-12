Proposed boating changes for Lake Hopatcong moves closer
State regulators are one step closer to deciding on proposed boating changes for Lake Hopatcong, focusing on a new law that would prohibit boats from anchoring within 200 feet of the lake's shoreline. It's a party boat hotspot in the summer, and after complaints from several homeowners, The New Jersey Boat Regulation Commission is proposing regulations that if passed, could take place as early as this summer.
