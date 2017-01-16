Proposed Arizona Boating Rules Would Put Life Vests on Wake Surfers, Ban Swim-Platform Towing
Wake surfers would be required to wear life vests in Arizona under new, proposed Game and Fish Department boating rules. Boaters and wake surfers on Arizona lakes would face tougher restrictions this coming fall under proposed Game and Fish Department safety rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC