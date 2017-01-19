Prison Sentence for Man's Role in 201...

Prison Sentence for Man's Role in 2015 Boating Death of Tonawanda Teen

A 51-year-old man will spend two to four years in prison for his role in a deadly boating crash in the town of Tonawanda . It stems from an incident where he shared beer and marijuana with several teens during a ride in his boat on Ellicott Creek in June of 2015.

