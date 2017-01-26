Pontoon boat driver charged in 2016 death of 9-year-old boy
After last week's charges brought against the rental company owner, the operator of the rented pontoon boat involved in the fatal boating accident in Sinepuxent Bay last summer has now been charged as well. Dustin Daniel Healey, 26, of Freehold, N.J. was issued a criminal summons on Friday after a Worcester County District Court Commissioner found probably cause to charge him, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC