Pontoon boat driver charged in 2016 death of 9-year-old boy

After last week's charges brought against the rental company owner, the operator of the rented pontoon boat involved in the fatal boating accident in Sinepuxent Bay last summer has now been charged as well. Dustin Daniel Healey, 26, of Freehold, N.J. was issued a criminal summons on Friday after a Worcester County District Court Commissioner found probably cause to charge him, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

