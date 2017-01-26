Pontoon boat driver charged in 2016 d...

Pontoon boat driver charged in 2016 death of 9-year-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WMDT

After last week's charges brought against the rental company owner, the operator of the rented pontoon boat involved in the fatal boating accident in Sinepuxent Bay last summer has now been charged as well. Dustin Daniel Healey, 26, of Freehold, N.J. was issued a criminal summons on Friday after a Worcester County District Court Commissioner found probably cause to charge him, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,269,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC