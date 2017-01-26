Police charge man in Maryland boating accident that killed N.J. boy

Dustin Daniel Healey, 26, was operating a rented pontoon boat on Aug. 17 in Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City, Md., when the boy fell from the boat and was struck by the propeller, police said. The 9-year-old, Kadin Frederick, was one of four people sitting in front of the pontoon's safety railing with their legs dangling over the water, which is illegal in Maryland, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.