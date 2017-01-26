Police charge man in Maryland boating...

Police charge man in Maryland boating accident that killed N.J. boy

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Dustin Daniel Healey, 26, was operating a rented pontoon boat on Aug. 17 in Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City, Md., when the boy fell from the boat and was struck by the propeller, police said. The 9-year-old, Kadin Frederick, was one of four people sitting in front of the pontoon's safety railing with their legs dangling over the water, which is illegal in Maryland, police said.

