Pierre Part man dies Monday night in Belle River boating accident

A 31-year-old Pierre Part man died Monday evening on Belle River when his 16-foot aluminum boat apparently struck a pier and ejected him from the vessel, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Aaron Vickrey died in the single-vessel incident, which was reported to authorities around 9 p.m. Witnesses were able to recover Vickrey's body from the water and called 911 for assistance, the release states.

