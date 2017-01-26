Oregon to consider permit fees for non-motorized boating
Oregon officials are considering imposing fees on people who use kayaks, rafts and other non-motorized watercraft on the state's public waterways. The Mail Tribune reports that fees charged to boaters with motorized vessels currently cover most of the cost of upkeep for Oregon's boat ramps, other marine facilities and marine patrols.
