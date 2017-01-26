Opportunities for U.S. suppliers in t...

Opportunities for U.S. suppliers in the Netherlands marine industry

The Netherlands ranks as one of the world's leading markets for sailboats, motorboats, and yachts with its strategic location in Europe, main ports, and excellent logistics. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, the Dutch pleasure boat market was estimated to reach $3.3 billion; thus offering excellent opportunities for U.S. suppliers of marine technologies.

Chicago, IL

