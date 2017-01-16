Officials recover bodies of father, s...

Officials recover bodies of father, son from Lake Tawakoni Read Story Monica Hernandez

11 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

HUNT COUNTY A father and his five-year-old son went duck hunting together for the first time Monday, and never came home. Their bodies were recovered in Lake Tawakoni in Hunt County, nearly 12 hours apart.

