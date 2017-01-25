Officials propose stricter rules for ...

Officials propose stricter rules for Hawaii harbors

14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Hawaii officials are proposing several rule changes for state harbors in response to ongoing concerns, including limitations on alcohol consumption and a ban on feeding wildlife and feral animals. Residents will have a chance to comment on the proposed changes during public hearings in March, Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday .

