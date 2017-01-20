Officials deny rumors of boating acce...

Officials deny rumors of boating access changes on Coffey County Lake

10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Coffey County Lake, located east of John Redmond Reservoir and south of Melvern Lake, hosts the Wolf Creek Generating Station. The nuclear plant is in the midst of ongoing contract negotiations, and rumors have swirled across the county about possible changes that could affect anglers and boaters who frequent the lake.

