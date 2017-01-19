No jail time for NC man whose deadly boat crash led to 'Sheyenne's Law'

The man accused of killing a Concord, NC, teen in a boating accident in 2015, which sparked the creation of stricter boating laws in the state, will not face jail time, court officials say. Keith Cerven pleaded no contest on Wednesday to a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Sheyenne Marshall, according to Kenneth Darty, Cerven's attorney.

