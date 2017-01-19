No jail time for NC man whose deadly boat crash led to 'Sheyenne's Law'
The man accused of killing a Concord, NC, teen in a boating accident in 2015, which sparked the creation of stricter boating laws in the state, will not face jail time, court officials say. Keith Cerven pleaded no contest on Wednesday to a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Sheyenne Marshall, according to Kenneth Darty, Cerven's attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC