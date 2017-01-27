No arrest yet in hit-run Greenwood La...

No arrest yet in hit-run Greenwood Lake boat crash

Even though no arrest has been made in the hit-and-run boat crash that killer her husband, Mary Lane remains hopeful No arrest yet in hit-run Greenwood Lake boat crash Even though no arrest has been made in the hit-and-run boat crash that killer her husband, Mary Lane remains hopeful Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kd7PV2 No arrests have been made in the hit-and-run death of Edwin Lane, 72. Lane's boat was struck on Greenwood Lake on Labor Day of last year. WEST MILFORD - Nearly four months have passed since 72-year-old Edwin Lane died of injuries sustained in a Labor Day hit-and-run boating accident on Greenwood Lake.

