Even though no arrest has been made in the hit-and-run boat crash that killer her husband, Mary Lane remains hopeful No arrest yet in hit-run Greenwood Lake boat crash Even though no arrest has been made in the hit-and-run boat crash that killer her husband, Mary Lane remains hopeful Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kd7PV2 No arrests have been made in the hit-and-run death of Edwin Lane, 72. Lane's boat was struck on Greenwood Lake on Labor Day of last year. WEST MILFORD - Nearly four months have passed since 72-year-old Edwin Lane died of injuries sustained in a Labor Day hit-and-run boating accident on Greenwood Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.