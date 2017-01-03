New Year. New Plans. New Dreams Begin...

New Year. New Plans. New Dreams Begin at the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo

Though the temperature is dropping and snow is falling, boaters won't have to wait long to start planning for summer. The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey is pleased to announce that the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo will return on February 16-19, 2017 to the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center at Raritan Center in Edison.The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo is organized by the Marine Trades Association of New Jersey and focuses on affordability and convenience for both the consumer and exhibitors.

