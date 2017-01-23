Name release a " Otaki boating incident
Police can now release the names of the two men who went missing while using an inflatable boat at Otaki Beach on Monday 23rd of January 2017. The man who has still not been located and is presumed drowned, is 35-year-old Jared Anthony Anderson of New Plymouth.
