Nacogdoches man helps rescue woman: "I heard someone hollering - help me I'm drowning'"

The boating accident that took a man's life over the weekend, has left his 86-year-old mother recovering in the hospital after she was rescued by a good Samaritan. Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said Pernell Tutt, and his mother were fishing in a boat on Lake Scroggins located on County Road 3-92 Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.