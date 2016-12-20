MIC's Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey show off toned beach bodies...
Just another day in paradise! MIC's Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey show off toned beach bodies as they enjoy a snorkel trip in the Maldives And Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey got the year off to a magical start as they enjoyed a day of swimming, snorkelling and speed-boating around remote islands on New Year's Day. Slipping into a skimpy jade snakeskin-print bikini, the Made In Chelsea star, 26, showcased her toned and tanned figure as she emerged from the sea in true 'Bond girl' style, hand-in-hand with her hunky beau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC