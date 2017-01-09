Mercury Marine expands joystick techn...

Mercury Marine expands joystick technology to tow sports boats

Mercury Marine officially announced the launch of joystick piloting for inboards on single-engine tow sport boats. The joystick technology allows the engine to work with bow and stern thrusters to provide vessel control and a superior driving experience for the boater.

