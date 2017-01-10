Martin Peters appointed to NOAA National Marine Sanctuary System Business Advisory Council
Yamaha Marine Group announced that Martin Peters, government relations manager, has been appointed to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Sanctuary Business Advisory Council. Peters is one of 15 council members and will serve a three-year term.
