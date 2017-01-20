MarineMax Reports First Quarter Fisca...

MarineMax Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Read more: Business Wire

Revenue grew more than 33% to $226.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 from $169.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. Same-store sales increased 28%, building upon the 8% same-store sales growth in the same period last year.

