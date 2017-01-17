Marina residents 'jumping up and down' over threat of campers spreading ants
A freedom camping area set up in an area infested with Argentine ants at the Nelson marina risks spreading the highly invasive pest, some boat owners say. Nelson Boat user Troy Dando said he and members of the Nelson Boating Community Facebook group were "jumping up and down" at the "potentially massive biosecurity risk" allowing campers at the site posed.
