Man Sentenced for Deadly Boat Crash

8 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY A North Tonawanda man will spend the next six months in jail for a deadly boating crash on Ellicott Creek. 19 year old Gregory Green pleaded guilty to driving the boat while having a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice the legal limit and under the influence of marijuana.

