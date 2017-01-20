Leg. Anker to Host Free New York Safe Boating Course

On Saturday, February 4th , Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau will host a free New York Safe Boating Course. Mount Sinai, NY - January 20, 2017 - On Saturday, February 4 th , Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau will host a free New York Safe Boating Course at the Mount Sinai Fire Department .

