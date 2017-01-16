Large fish dragged New Zealand fisherman into remote waters
A Kiwi fisherman treaded water for six hours after being dragged into remote waters by a marlin off Western Australia. The angler, who was fishing alone, caught the large fish about 55 kilometres off the remote North West Cape yesterday, BBC reported.
