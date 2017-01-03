Lake Hopatcong businesses worry about...

Lake Hopatcong businesses worry about impact of proposed regulations

Fishermen and marina owners around Lake Hopatcong are concerned that new proposed boating regulations could negatively impact the economic and recreational viability of the state's largest lake. While several proposed changes have been presented by the New Jersey Boat Regulation Commission, one in particular -- a prohibition against anchoring boats less than 200 feet from the shoreline -- has drawn the attention of sporting clubs and businesses who believe the changes are short-sighted and could do serious, unintended harm.

