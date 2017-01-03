Lake Hopatcong businesses worry about impact of proposed regulations
Fishermen and marina owners around Lake Hopatcong are concerned that new proposed boating regulations could negatively impact the economic and recreational viability of the state's largest lake. While several proposed changes have been presented by the New Jersey Boat Regulation Commission, one in particular -- a prohibition against anchoring boats less than 200 feet from the shoreline -- has drawn the attention of sporting clubs and businesses who believe the changes are short-sighted and could do serious, unintended harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC