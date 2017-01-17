LA Boat show in Pomona this weekend c...

LA Boat show in Pomona this weekend could help you prepare for a biblical flood

POMONA >> Noah had to build a boat when the rains came, but Southern Californians on this rain-filled weekend need only visit the Los Angeles Boat Show at the Pomona Fairplex. The 61st annual Los Angeles Boat Show, which organizers say is the oldest and largest on the West Coast, began Thursday and runs through Sunday.

