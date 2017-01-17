LA Boat show in Pomona this weekend could help you prepare for a biblical flood
POMONA >> Noah had to build a boat when the rains came, but Southern Californians on this rain-filled weekend need only visit the Los Angeles Boat Show at the Pomona Fairplex. The 61st annual Los Angeles Boat Show, which organizers say is the oldest and largest on the West Coast, began Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC