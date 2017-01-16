Incredible Video: Florida fishermen catch video of shark jumping out of water
Kellen Keglor tells News Channel 8, he and a handful of friends were boating back to shore on Sunday when they noticed a shark swimming near their boat. The young men decided to toss some bait into the water and the shark was quick to snatch it up.
